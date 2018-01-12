A lofty proposal: ‘Marry Me’ etched in snow, seen from above

By Published:
In this Jan. 7, 2018 photo provided by Ed Becker, Gavin Becker and his long-time girlfriend Olivia Toft lay in the snow after he proposed on Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis, Minn. Becker had his family's help etching out the big question with a snow blower in 25-foot-tall letters and a huge heart in the snow on the frozen lake. Then Gavin rented a plane and took Toft, who said yes, for a ride over the lake to see where his father took photos of the event. (Ed Becker via AP)

NEVIS, Minn. (AP) – An aviation student in northern Minnesota pulled off a sky-high marriage proposal by writing “Marry Me” in the snow, then flying his long-time girlfriend over his handiwork.

Gavin Becker enlisted his family’s help to pen the life-changing question using a snow blower on the frozen Eight Crow Wing Lake near Nevis.

Ed Becker, Gavin’s father, tells KARE-TV that it took about 4½ hours to create the 25-foot-tall (7.5-meter-tall) letters and a huge heart.

Gavin Becker, a University of North Dakota aviation student, then rented a plane and took his high-school sweetheart, Olivia Toft, for a trip over the lake Sunday.

Toft, realizing it was snow joke, told him “yes.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

