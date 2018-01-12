20-year-old Florida man claims $450M Mega Millions jackpot

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The mysterious winner of last week’s $450 million Mega Millions jackpot has finally come forward.

Shane Missler, 20, who resided in Port Richey, was the single winner in the Jan. 5. Mega Millions drawing. He chose to take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $281,874,999.00.

Shane said he wasn’t really surprised that he had won. He said he just had “a feeling” that he might. After realizing he had won, the first call he made was to his brother. Then he shared the news with his father over coffee the next morning.

Given a recent Facebook post from what appears to be Shane’s page, he was likely aware of his winnings right after the drawing.

When asked what he plans to do with the money, Shane said, “I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity.”

His Facebook page is being bombarded with comments from new friends.

And his Twitter followers are growing by record speed. He started with 90 at the time of the announcement.

The power of positive thinking should not be underestimated! — Shane Missler (@TheShaneMissler) January 11, 2018

The winning jackpot Quick Pick ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Ridge Road in Port Richey. Missler’s lawyers say he had purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket and converted it into five Mega Million quick pick tickets. The winning combination was on the fourth number.

The ticket was claimed at lottery offices in Tallahassee.

Missler’s lawyers say he recently retired from his job at a local background screening company and plans to spend his future taking care of his family and “educating himself to be a good steward of this fortune.”

“Although I’m young, I’ve had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me. I intend to take care of my family have some fun along the way, and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future,” Missler said in a statement via his lawyers.