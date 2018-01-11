Walmart raises starting wages , handing out $1K bonuses

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.

The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.

The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.

Here's how we're sharing our tax savings with our associates: https://t.co/aYKBcwxntM pic.twitter.com/lWUvtFGn9F — Walmart Newsroom (@WalmartNewsroom) January 11, 2018

