Suspect on run after shooting Knoxville police officer at shopping center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police say an officer was shot Thursday night in front of a northeast Knoxville shopping center and the suspect is still on the run.

Ronnie Lucas Wilson (source: Knoxville Police Dept.)

The shooting was reported just after 8:30 p.m. near Target, 5405 Washington Pike. Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch said Thursday night Officer Jay Williams was attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver fired a round at Williams. The vehicle then stopped and then fired several more shots at the officer.

Williams was hit in the shoulder and was taken to UT Medical Center. He is expected to be okay.

Officers are looking for Ronnie Lucas Wilson, 31, He may be driving a black mid 1970s Chevrolet Nova with a red strip on the hood. Police say he is armed and dangerous and is believed to be a member of the Aryan Nation gang.

If you see him you are advised not to approach him but to call 911 immediately.