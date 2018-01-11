Store brand ice cream bars recalled for Listeria concerns

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WATE) – Several grocery store chains are recalling ice cream bars that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The bars were manufactured by Fieldbrook Foods Corporation between January 1 and December 31 of last year. The bars have sell by dates of January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

The company says routine testing found Listeria in a few ice cream bar samples. They say there is no evidence of contamination before October 31, but the company extended the recall back to January 1 as a precaution.

No illnesses have been reported.

Customers who have bought these ice cream bars are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

They were sold at various stores under various brand names. For example, ice cream bars sold at Kroger were under the Kroger Arctic Blasters brand name.

The following stores and brands are included in the recall:

Merchant Brand Merchant Brand Acme Lucerne Ralphs Kroger ALDI Sundae Shoppe Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) Lucerne Amigo(Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Save-A-Lot World’s Fair Bi Lo Southern Home Shaws Lucerne BJ’s Wellsley Farms Shoprite Polar Express Demoulas Market Basket Shoprite Shoprite Dillon Kroger Smart & Final First Street Dollar Tree Party Treat Smiths Kroger Econo (Puerto Rico Only) Econo Star Lucerne Food 4 Less Kroger Stater Stater Fred Meyer Kroger Stop N Shop Ahold symbol Frys Kroger Tops Tops Giant Ahold symbol Various Food Club Giant Eagle Giant Eagle Various Stoneridge Harveys Southern Home Various Hagan Jewel Lucerne Various Greens King Soopers Kroger Various Hood Kroger Kroger Various Stoneridge Meijer Purple Cow Walmart (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Price Chopper PIC Weis Weis Price Rite Price Rite Winn Dixie Winn Dixie