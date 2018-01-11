Sanders announces additions to Buccaneer football staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 11, 2018) – East Tennessee State University football head coach Randy Sanders announced additions to his coaching staff on Thursday.
Sanders, who became the 18th head coach in program history back on Dec. 17, named former Buccaneer wide receiver Marcus Satterfield his offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Steve Brown his defensive backs coach and Matt McCutchan will oversee the offensive line. In addition, Sanders announced that Billy Taylor (Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers), Mike Rader (Wide Receivers/Recruiting Coordinator), Gary Downs (Running Backs), Daryl Daye (Defensive Line/Special Teams), Dylan Lewellyn (Outside Linebackers) and Al Johnson (Strength and Conditioning) have all been retained from the previous staff.
“I am excited to release the news regarding my coaching staff,” said Sanders. “I am pleased we were able to retain some of the coaches who were already here, along with bringing in a few additions. I have had the privilege of working with Coach Brown at Kentucky, Coach McCutchan at Kentucky and Florida State, and I am happy to bring Coach Satterfield back to Johnson City. The current coaches have done a tremendous job keeping the ball moving, and we are all ready to get to work. This staff has a lot of experience, and they have a lot of energy and enthusiasm for the job.”
ABOUT SATTERFIELD
Satterfield, a Buccaneer wide receiver from 1995-1998, returns to Johnson City with 19 years of coaching experience, which includes stops at Chattanooga, Tennessee, Richmond, Western Carolina, UT Martin, Temple and Tennessee Tech. Satterfield’s most recent stint was at Tennessee Tech where he served as head coach from 2016-17. In 2016, Satterfield led the Golden Eagles to their first winning conference season since 2011 as Tennessee Tech went 5-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference. Prior to Tech, Satterfield was the offensive coordinator at Temple from 2013-15 where he helped guide the Owls to historic marks. In his first year at Temple, Satterfield’s offense averaged nearly 400 yards per game, which was the most by an Owl team since 1979. Temple earned the 2015 American Athletic Conference east division title en route to posting a 10-win season and a 27-10 win over Penn State – the first over the Nittany Lions in 73 years. Satterfield also had offensive coordinator roles at Chattanooga (2009-12) and UT Martin (2006-07). In 2010, Satterfield’s Chattanooga offense averaged 430 yards and scored 49 touchdowns, which ranked 11th nationally. During his time at UT Martin, the Skyhawks led the OVC in scoring offense in 2007 and 2008, while also leading the league in total offense in 2007. Satterfield began his coaching career at Chattanooga in 1999, before becoming a graduate assistant under Coach Phillip Fulmer and Coach Sanders at Tennessee from 2002-03. He then had stops as a wide receivers coach at Richmond (2004) and Western Carolina (2005). As a player, Satterfield totaled 115 receptions for 1,197 yards and seven touchdowns for the Buccaneers. Satterfield hauled in 52 catches for 492 yards and four touchdowns to help guide the Blue and Gold to their 1996 playoff appearance. Satterfield’s 115 receptions are tied for sixth, while his 52 receptions in 1996 rank 10th all-time in program history.
“Coach Sanders has been a close friend and mentor to me for many years,” said Satterfield. “I consider it a great honor and privilege to be able to return to my alma mater and help build ETSU into a championship level football program.”
ABOUT BROWN
Sanders turned to a familiar face to fill his defensive backs slot as he and Steve Brown coached together at Kentucky. Brown, a third-round selection by the Houston Oilers in 1983, was the defensive backs coach at Kentucky from 2003-06, before taking over as defensive coordinator from 2007-11. Brown had three Kentucky players selected in the NFL Draft, while numerous Wildcats spent time in the NFL during Brown’s watch. Brown began his coaching career with the St. Louis Rams where he was on staff when the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV. Brown was a defensive assistant in 1995, before coaching the cornerbacks from 1996-97 and was the secondary coach from 1998-2000. Most recently, Brown was the assistant secondary coach with the Tennessee Titans from 2012-15. In his first season, the Titans ranked seventh in the NFL in interceptions – 13 of which came from the secondary. In 2013, Tennessee’s defense led the NFL in fewest passing touchdowns (15). Brown spent eight seasons with the Houston Oilers where he played in 119 games, totaled 18 interceptions and earned Pro Football Weekly NFL All-Rookie honors in 1983. Brown played collegiately at Oregon, where he was a defensive back and kick returner from 1979-82. Brown earned first team all-Pac-10 honors in 1982, second team honors in 1981 and was a two-time honorable mention in 1979-80.
“This is an exciting time to be at ETSU as we look to build on what the previous staff had in place and make this something special,” said Brown. “I have lived in the state for the last five years and love it here. I have a great relationship with Coach Sanders, and I am excited to join his staff. I have met a lot of great people here at ETSU, and I am looking forward to meeting the players once they arrive back on campus this weekend.”
ABOUT MCCUTCHAN
McCutchan has spent the last five seasons with Sanders at Florida State as the offensive quality control coach, and was on staff when the Seminoles won the 2014 National Championship. Prior to Florida State, McCutchan spent the 2012 season as the offensive line coach at Morehead State and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Sanders at Kentucky from 2008-10. Following his stint in Lexington, McCutchan was named the offensive line coach at Lincoln University (Mo.) in 2011. McCutchan played offensive line at Kentucky from 2004-06, where he started 31 games. McCutchan was named the team’s Most Outstanding Lineman in 2005 and received the Southeastern Conference’s Lineman of the Week twice during his career. McCutchan was on the 2006 team that finished with eight wins, including a Music City Bowl victory over Clemson. McCutchan was an SEC Academic Honor Roll member and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics.
“I am very excited to become a part of the ETSU football coaching staff,” said McCutchan. “Coach Sanders is a great coach, and I can’t wait to get started. I was his graduate assistant at the University of Kentucky and a quality control assistant at Florida State, and it is a pleasure to work with him again. I am excited to come Johnson City with my fiancée, Melissa, and start a life here, together. Every new job is a challenge, but this is a great opportunity and we are ready to start writing a new chapter in ETSU football. I am happy to be coaching the offensive line and anxious to meet the team.”