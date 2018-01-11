Sam’s Club closes dozens of stores nationwide

(CBS NEWS) – Walmart (WMT) is closing dozens of Sam’s Club stores nationwide, according to numerous media reports.
Jessica Buckner, an audit team lead at a Sam’s Club location in Anchorage, told local TV station KTVA that all Alaska stores are closing as part of a larger downsizing across the U.S. The wholesale clubs’ official closure date is Jan. 26, Buckner said.
The closures also affect stores in New Jersey, upstate New York, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. In some locations, per social media, people showed up to work only to be told that their location was closing, with nearly no advance notice.
Some 63 stores are set to close nationwide, Business Insider reported. Sam’s Club did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The chain, which competes with Costco (COST), has more than 650 locations employing more than 100,000 people, with an average of 175 employees per store, according to the company.
No formal announcement had been posted Thursday morning by Sam’s Club, but the company acknowledged the closures on Twitter with a general statement.
The company drew criticism from people on Twitter who objected to the lack of notice about the closings.
The closures come on the same day that Walmart announced it was raising its minimum wage to $11 per hour.