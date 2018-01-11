Outage prompts effort to hike Atlanta airport’s backup power

By Published:
A traveler sleeps on a baggage carousel at Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Atlanta. A sudden power outage at the airport on Sunday grounded scores of flights and passengers during one of the busiest travel times of the year. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta airport officials are looking to boost its backup power in the wake the power outage that crippled the world’s busiest airport last month.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport General Manager Roosevelt Council told the city council transportation committee Wednesday that he wants to determine if it’s possible to physically separate the main and redundant power systems.

Council says he wants to set up a system of emergency generators powerful enough to keep concourses operating. He says the airport has a say in facility maintenance, but Georgia Power is responsible for design.

The nation’s air-travel system was snarled after an underground blaze knocked out electricity in December for around 11 hours.

Council says he expects associated costs would be included in the fiscal year 2019 budget request.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s