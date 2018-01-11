King takes 10th at USAC Cyclocross Championships

RENO, Nev. – The King University cycling team competed at the USA Cycling Collegiate Cyclocross National Championships and they return home with a 10th place finish. The team relay capped the event with a second place finish among division II teams.
-On Wednesday, Sydney Wenger led the way for the Tornado, taking 21sth.
-In the same race, Kate Dietrich came in 29th.
-On the men’s side, Matthew Owen finished 40th.
-That trio along with Eric Hubbs finished 10th overall and second in the team relay on Thursday.
-The Tornado open the road season on April 7-8 at the Appalachian State Dual Conference race.