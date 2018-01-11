Ford says some Rangers should be parked due to air bag death

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is telling owners of about 2,900 2006 Ranger pickups to park them after discovering that a man was killed in a wreck involving an exploding Takata air bag inflator.

The death occurred July 1 in West Virginia. It’s the second involving a Ranger and the 21st worldwide due to the faulty air bags.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel. The problem touched off the largest string of auto recalls in U.S. history and forced Takata into bankruptcy.

Ford issued a new recall for the 2,900 Rangers because their inflators were made the same day as one involved in a 2016 crash that killed a South Carolina man.

The company will make repairs at homes or tow trucks to dealers.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)