Couple rescues driver from burning car in South Carolina

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A scary moment Wednesday morning as an Arizona couple witnessed a car crash into a tree and catch fire in the Upstate.

Troopers tell 7News they are investigating the wreck that happened on Old Boiling Springs Road in Greenville. The S.C. Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday near Bent Oak Road.

Hunter and Shawn Moore said they noticed a car with tires squealing go off the road and crash. They jumped into action once it caught fire and pulled the driver to safety. While the paramedics could only tell them that he was alive, they have a message for his family.

“I hope that he’s okay and that we were able to do our part to ensure his future,” Shawn Moore said.

“And we just want them to know that we care and we really hope that he’s okay,” Hunter Moore added.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.