Barn fire on Urbana Road in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple crews responded to a fire at a large barn on Urbana Road in Washington County, Tenn. Wednesday night.

We’re told the call came in around 11 p.m. Limestone Volunteer Fire Department, Sulphur Springs Fire Department, and the Nolichuckey Valley Volunteer Fire Department were among the responding departments.

Firefighters on scene tell us no animals were inside and no people were hurt. Hay, tobacco and equipment were inside.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Firefighters on scene say they do not believe this fire was connected to the fire at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church earlier Wednesday night, about ten minutes away. The same fire crews responding to the barn fire, also responded to the church fire.

