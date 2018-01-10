Washington County, TN nurse, woman indicted for revealing info, tampering in child sex abuse case

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports a nurse and a woman have been indicted for allegedly disclosing confidential information and tampering with evidence in a child sex abuse case.

Last summer (July 2017), special agents began looking into claims that nurse Tessa Proffitt and Alicia May released information in a sensitive case.

Back in January 2017, the Elizabethton Police Department started investigating a reported rape of a young girl. The child was reportedly medically examined by Proffitt, a registered nurse who specializes in sexual assault examinations.

Investigators say Proffitt revealed confidential information about the exam to May – a relative of the suspect in the initial rape investigation.

It was also revealed, according to investigators, that Proffitt and May concealed and destroyed evidence related to the rape case.

Last week, a Washington County grand jury indicted Proffitt and May with six counts of unlawful disclosure of confidential sex abuse, two counts of tampering with evidence, and one count of criminal conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Proffitt and May were arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail where they are being held on a $5,000 bond.