Virginia Tech Edmunds brothers declare for the NFL draft

(Blacksburg) Virginia Tech is finding out that blood is thicker than water….Brothers Terrell and Tremaine Emunds declared for the NFL draft today.
Tremaine, a true junior last year, turned in an all-american season, finishing as a finalist for the Butkus award, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker.  His brother Terrell, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound redshirt junior moved from rover to free safety this past season and was a third-team all-ACC.

