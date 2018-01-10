Two local mothers find friendship through their grief

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – Two Tri-Cities mothers brought together by grief after the sudden deaths of their daughters are fighting for change.

These mothers both had to hear the horrific news that their children were killed by drunk drivers.

37-year-old Shirra Branum of Jonesborough died in March of last year after investigators say she was hit by Alan Mogollon-Anaya.

He’s still on the run, wanted on multiple charges including vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Another crash last October, took the life of 21-year-old Emily Lipson of Bristol, Tenn.

Her boyfriend, Matthew Robinson is in jail, charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication.

Robinson left the hospital before he was discharged and was captured a few days later. Mogollon-Anaya also left the hospital, and has been on the run for almost a year.

“She was beautiful. There wasn’t a person who met her that didn’t like her,” Stephanie Lipson said about her daughter.

Emily dreamed of being a singer.

“She was suppose to come home that night, and she texted me to let me know she was going to stay one more night,” Lipson said.

But she never saw her again. Emily’s boyfriend was behind the wheel when she was killed.

“I was sitting here on this couch, I remember thinking, this is not real, this is a dream, this has got to be a dream,” Lipson said.

Stephanie was worried about her daughter dating Matthew.

“Against my better judgement I told her, Okay, but I want to meet him,” Lipson said.

But for the first time she ever got to see him in person, was in court.

“We walked into the courtroom, my mother and I did, and he turned and looked at us and he laughed,” Lipson said.

Robinson is charged.

“Still knowing that her killer is on the run just eats away at you,” Shirra Branum’s mother Cindy Scalf said.

For Cindy Scalf, her daughter’s alleged killer is still on the run.

“I just felt lead to reach out to her,” Scalf said.

They’ve now formed a bond over a similar experience, both looking for change.

“The blood alcohol results were not immediate, and so until that was back, they couldn’t hold him,” Lipson said.

Scalf said they’ve also reached out to State Representative Bud Hulsey, and he wants to meet with them. They’re also working with organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, to continue to spread awareness.

They both wore purple, the color both Emily and Shirra, loved.

A grand jury will now hear Robinson’s case. He’s due back in court January 22.

Again, Alan Mogollon-Anaya is still on the run.

Last week, we reported that there’s growing suspicion that he is in Mexico.

Branum’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for the tip that leads to his arrest. If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414.

