Stabbing reported in Blackwater, Va.

BLACKWATER, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County Sheriff John Puckett tells News Channel 11 that a man was stabbed after a domestic situation involving a husband and wife in Blackwater, Va.

Puckett said they were called to the home around 7:45 p.m after the woman’s dad reportedly got upset and stabbed his son-in-law with a knife.

The victim was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect is being questioned and is not under arrest at this time. The sheriff’s office is still on scene.

