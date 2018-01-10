‘People have moved on, but nobody will forget’: $2,700 reward still available in JC unsolved murder case

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Two Washington County, TN constables want to remind the public that there’s still money out there to help solve a case.

It’s an unsolved murder case from July 2017 that’s weighed heavily on a Johnson City community for almost six months now.

22-year-old Rebekah Thompson, who also went by the name Stacy Magee, was shot and killed while sitting inside her car the night of July 24th on John Exum Parkway.

Thompson’s infant child was sitting in the backseat while she was shot, and she was also pregnant at the time of her death.

A reward of $2,700 is still available for anyone with information that can lead to an arrest.

Washington County Constable John Phillips was one of two constables that we first introduced you to back in August, just weeks after the shooting.

Phillips, along with Rusty Chinouth, offered up money for a reward, money that came out of their own pocket.

Now, almost six months later, Phillips said he hopes this money will still be an incentive for someone to come forward, as he said he still thinks about this case often.

“If someone else would like to contribute, because the better the reward, I think the better the chances of helping someone come forward…I just really think about what a senseless act it was for someone to do something like that,” Phillips said.

Sergeant Don Shepard with the Johnson City Police Department said there are still several detectives that continuously work on this case.

Sergeant Shepard said he too also checks on the case weekly.

“We are still waiting on some evidence to come back, some results to come back from the TBI, and we are checking that website on a weekly basis…we’ve interviewed a lot of people, we are getting some good information and we are getting some information we just can’t corroborate,” Shepard said.

If you have any information that could help Johnson City Police find Thompson’s killer you are asked to call CrimeStoppers. They can be reached at 423-434-6158.

Photos of Rebekah Thompson View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee