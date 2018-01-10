New luxury senior living community to open in Johnson City spring 2018

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A building that once served as a local hospital will soon be a luxury senior living community.

Developers, WDS Commercial Development, announced this week the redevelopment of the old Memorial Hospital into The TownView, a luxury senior living community.

The TownView is a 93,000 square-foot facility that will have 85 deluxe independent living apartments.

Developers say the building is ideally situated in downtown Johnson City at 114 West Fairview Avenue.

The facility was originally built in 1922. It has undergone some renovation and has more underway — including a secured onsite resident parking lot.

It will have three living options one and two bedroom apartments and will feature a five-story penthouse section with courtyard views.

WDS Commercial Development is working with Cleveland, TN – based Legacy Senior Living to provide professional management services.

“At each of our senior living communities, our mission is to serve the greatest generation of Americans with honor, respect, faith and integrity. We are excited to live out this mission as we begin serving seniors in the Johnson City and Tri-Cities region,” Bryan Cook, chief operating officer of Legacy Senior Living, said. “The TownView will provide a worry-free lifestyle focusing on great food, great service and life-enriching activities,” Chris Terry, regional vice president of operations of Legacy Senior Living, said.

The facility is expected to open spring 2019.

For more information or to reserve an apartment, call Legacy Senior Living at (423) 478-8071 or visit legacysl.net.