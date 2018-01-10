Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Highway 19E in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Emergency crews are on the scene of what dispatchers are calling a multiple vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. this morning Highway 19E in Roan Mountain near Ripshin Mountain Road, just outside Roan Mountain. Dispatchers told us that the road is closed at this hour.

In addition, dispatchers said at least three vehicles are involved and several are injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene working the crash as well as the Carter County Rescue Squad.

We have a crew on the scene following the very latest on the crash. We'll bring more details on the news at Noon and right here on WJHL.com.

There appear to be at least 3 vehicles involved in the crash that has closed a part of Highway 19E near Roan Mountain. Drivers stuck in traffic said there was heavy fog at the time of the crash. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/0hnwC62xTC — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) January 10, 2018

A portion of Highway 19E near Roan Mountain is closed due to a crash with injuries. Nearby cross streets are Ripshin Mtn and Roaring Creek. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/ed4DY7Ve6D — Ted Overbay (@overbay_ted) January 10, 2018

State Route 37 is closed in Carter County due to a multi-vehicle crash at Roaring Creek Road. Traffic is being diverted. pic.twitter.com/aPY0pEGLiX — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 10, 2018