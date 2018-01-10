Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Highway 19E in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Emergency crews are on the scene of what dispatchers are calling a multiple vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. this morning Highway 19E in Roan Mountain near Ripshin Mountain Road, just outside Roan Mountain. Dispatchers told us that the road is closed at this hour.

In addition, dispatchers said at least three vehicles are involved and several are injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene working the crash as well as the Carter County Rescue Squad.

News Channel 11 is in your corner. We have a crew on the scene following the very latest on the crash. We’ll bring more details on the news at Noon and right here on WJHL.com.

