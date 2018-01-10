Lady Buffs collect second straight AAC win

CLEVELAND, Ga. (Jan. 10, 2018) – For the second time this season the Milligan College women’s basketball team defeated Truett McConnell University in an Appalachian Athletic Conference showdown. The Buffs (9-9, 5-7 AAC) conquered the Bears (3-13, 1-11 AAC) Wednesday evening, 59-47.
BUFFS GET OUT FRONT EARLY
Milligan came out ready to attack while also defensively holding the Bears to just seven points as the Buffs outscored the Bears 23-7 in the first quarter. Truett responded by coming back out in the second quarter outscoring Milligan 12-8 putting the Buffs at a 12-point lead at the half (31-19).
The final two quarters of the game were evenly matched with both Milligan and Truett scoring 17 apiece in the third quarter and 11 apiece in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless the Buffs refused to give up any lead throughout the entire game despite the even scoring in the second half securing their second straight AAC victory against the Bears, 59-47.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Senior Morgan Gose led the Buffs with 15 points while junior Sarah Robinson followed with 14 points. Robinson led with nine rebounds, five steals and four assists. Juniors Cassidy Anderson and Andi Lamb accounted for five rebounds apiece.
Sierra Kendall led the Bears with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mikayla Miles followed with 10 points and Madison Curtis compiled a total of nine rebounds.
Milligan had a total of 13 steals in comparison to Truett’s six.
UP NEXT
The Buffs are back at it on the road again on Saturday, Jan. 13, to face AAC foe St. Andrews University. Milligan will return to Steve Lacy Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 16, for another AAC match up against Bluefield College. Saturday’s game is set to begin at 12 p.m. and Tuesday’s game time is set at 5:30 p.m.