Keith “Mister” Jennings bring his Lees-McRae Bobcats to King University

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The King University women’s basketball team took on Lees-McRae College on Wednesday night. The Tornado defense was stifling and held the Bobcat offense to merely 28 percent shooting from the field. Kori West led King with her career-high night of 22 points and 18 rebounds to give the Tornado a 65-55 victory over the visiting Bobcats.
THE BASICS
FINAL SCORE: King 65, Lees-McRae 55
LOCATION: Student Center Complex; Bristol, N.C.
RECORDS: King 6-9, 3-5 Conference Carolinas; Lees-McRae 4-9, 1-6 Conference Carolinas
HOW IT HAPPENED
· King started the game by taking a 9-2 lead over the visiting Bobcats. During the run Kristin Cupples dumped in five points.
· Taylor Freeman went on a little 5-0 run of her own to finish out the quarter to give the Tornado a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
· West started the second quarter off by finishing a layup off of a Freeman assist.
· Che’ Davis nailed a three point basket to give the Tornado their largest lead of the quarter as they took a 27-14 lead over Lees-McRae.
· The Tornado finished the half shooting 54.5 percent from the field as they took a 30-22 lead. West recorded nine first half points for King.
· In the third quarter, the Tornado lead was cut to two points just three and a half minutes into the game, but King responded by going on an 8-0 run to take a 41-31 lead.
· West dropped seven points for the Tornado during the third quarter to propel them to a 44-40 lead heading into the fourth.
· During the final quarter, King maintained their lead and used a 12-5 run to midway through to extended it to 58-45.
· The Tornado would use free throws to close out the Bobcats and take the contest 65-55. West would tally six more points and seven rebounds during the fourth quarter.
· West finished the game with career-highs in both points and rebounds as she posted 22 points and 18 rebounds for the Tornado.
· Cupples finished with 14 points of her own while Freeman chipped in 11 points and four assists.
· Davis tied her career-high with 13 rebounds.
FOR THE FOES
· Markia Stacey led the way for the Bobcats with 14 points.
· Brea Forbes recorded 12 points and seven rebounds for Lees-McRae.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
· West posted a career-high 22 points as well as a career-high 18 rebounds.
· Davis tied her career-high with 13 rebounds for the Tornado.
· Cupples scored in double figures for the tenth time this season with her 14 points in this one.
