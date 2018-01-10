Johnson City police seek to identify suspects in stolen vehicle case

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Investigators in Johnson City need your help identifying three men seen on surveillance images who are connected to a stolen van case.

Police said on December 3, 2017, a 1991 Ford van was stolen near the intersection of Browns Mill Road and Woodbriar Drive. The vehicle had been left there by the owner temporarily because it was disabled.

Police said the next day, the three men took the stolen van to Davis Recycling on Woodlyn Road in Johnson City. Investigators say employees at the business became suspicious when they noticed the van had a broken window and a tampered ignition.

Employees at the recycling business called 911 and Washington County deputies responded to see if the van was reported stolen. When deputies arrived, the men fled in a brown or copper colored Ford Explorer. The model year of the SUV is possibly between 1995 and 2001.

If you can help investigators identify the suspects, call the Johnson City Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 423- 434-6158.

