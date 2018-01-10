Hawkins County glass plant expanding; creating 85 new jobs

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – AGC Glass North America is expanding, creating 85 new jobs in Hawkins County.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and AGC Glass North America officials make the announcement on Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, the glass manufacturer will invest $40.6 million and add more than 100,000 additional square-feet of manufacturing space to its existing facility.
With this expansion, the company will also install a state-of-the-art MSVD coater at its Church Hill complex to serve the residential and commercial glass markets.
Hawkins County IDB Chairman Larry Elkins said AGC has been the largest employer for Hawkins County since its existence in 1962.
Here is a copy of the original news release:
