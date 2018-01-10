Hawkins County glass plant expanding; creating 85 new jobs

CHURCH HILL, TN (WJHL) – AGC Glass North America is expanding, creating 85 new jobs in Hawkins County.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and AGC Glass North America officials make the announcement on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, the glass manufacturer will invest $40.6 million and add more than 100,000 additional square-feet of manufacturing space to its existing facility.

With this expansion, the company will also install a state-of-the-art MSVD coater at its Church Hill complex to serve the residential and commercial glass markets.

Hawkins County IDB Chairman Larry Elkins said AGC has been the largest employer for Hawkins County since its existence in 1962.

Here is a copy of the original news release:

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and AGC Glass North America officials announced today that the company will expand its operations Church Hill. The glass manufacturer will invest $40.6 million and create 85 new jobs in Hawkins County.

“I want to thank AGC for creating more than 80 new jobs and investing over $40 million in Hawkins County,” Rolfe said. “AGC is one of Hawkins County’s largest employers and I appreciate the company for continuing to invest in Church Hill and its commitment to our state. I look forward to seeing the company continue to excel in Hawkins County and Tennessee.”

AGC Glass North America is one of the largest manufacturers of glass and glass-related products in North America, offering a broad selection of flat glass for architectural, interior and residential applications. The company’s products are available through an extensive network of glass fabricators and window manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. AGC Glass North America is part of the AGC Group, employing more than 50,000 people in approximately 30 countries.

AGC plans to add more than 100,000 additional square-feet of manufacturing space to its existing facility in Hawkins County. With this expansion, the company will also install a state-of-the-art MSVD coater at its Church Hill complex to serve the residential and commercial glass markets.

“Our Church Hill, Tennessee facility has two flat glass lines that will support this innovative coater. As the world’s largest glass manufacturer, this investment in North America allows us to expand the industry’s largest product offering and continue to augment our world-class service that is second to none,” Mike Antonucci, regional president for AGC Glass North America, said. “Our new coater will provide architects, planners, engineers and developers the ability to create tomorrow’s environment.”

“AGC has been the largest employer for Hawkins County since its existence in 1962. I would like to thank AGC for its continued support for Hawkins County,” Hawkins County IDB Chairman Larry Elkins said. “With several options available, AGC chose this site for its expansion. We are extremely grateful for the company’s continued investment as AGC continues to be the premier provider of jobs and economic opportunities in Hawkins County.”

Church Hill and Hawkins County are represented by Sen. Frank Niceley (R- Strawberry plains) and Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) in the Tennessee General Assembly.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies which help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Team Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment in Tennessee and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.