JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at Armor Powder Coating in Johnson City.

It’s believed an oven caught fire. Firefighters say the fire was small and only minor damage was reported.

Also, no injuries were reported.

Very few details are known. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

Armor Powder Coating puts a protective coating on various materials, including auto parts and patio furniture. The business is located at 206 Lafe Cox Drive.