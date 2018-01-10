Ex-Tennessee players Johnson, Williams to be tried together

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Former Tennessee football players A.J. Johnson and Michael Williams will be tried together as they each face aggravated rape charges.

Knox County Criminal Court Judge Bob McGee made the ruling on Wednesday. The trial date is set for July 16.

Johnson was a linebacker and Williams a defensive back for Tennessee when a woman told police both men raped her in the early morning hours of Nov. 16, 2014.

Williams and Johnson were indicted in February 2015. Their cases were separated later that year.

Prosecutors had asked for one trial because so much time has passed since the charges were initially filed that many of the witness have scattered to other locations.