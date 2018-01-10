Dixie Stampede is changing it name to “Dolly Parton’s Stampede”

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WJHL) – Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede is changing its name. Parton says it’s all about expanding the brand.

Parton announced the show is dropping the “Dixie” from its name and will now go by “Dolly Parton’s Stampede”. The name is already changed on the attraction’s social media accounts and website.

In a statement, Parton said the name change will remove any confusion or concerns as the show expands across the world.

