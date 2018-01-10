Diet Coke gets new look and flavors amid sinking sales

JOSEPH PISANI, The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this March 17, 2011, file photo, Cans of Coca-Cola and Diet Coke sit in a cooler in Anne's Deli in Portland, Ore. A nonprofit founded to combat obesity says the $1.5 million it received from Coke has no influence on its work. But emails obtained by The Associated Press show the worlds largest beverage maker was instrumental in shaping the Global Energy Balance Network, which is led by a professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Coke helped pick the groups leaders, edited its mission statement and suggested articles and videos for its website. (AP Photo/File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Diet Coke is getting a makeover to try and reverse slumping sales for the sugar-free soda.

Coca-Cola Co. says it is adding a slimmer 12-ounce Diet Coke can, refreshing the logo and offering the 35-year-old drink in four new flavors, including mango and ginger lime.

The Atlanta-based company says the taste of the plain Diet Coke will stay the same.

Diet Coke sales have fallen as more people switch to other low-calorie drinks, such as flavored fizzy water.

The company says Diet Coke’s new look and flavors were aimed to appeal to millennials.

