Council members approve to refinance portion of Bristol, Virginia’s debt

BRISTOL, VIRGINIA (WJHL)- An audit released for the 2016-2017 financial year has been reviewed by Bristol, Virginia City Council members.

In a meeting Tuesday night council members approved to refinance $76 million of the city’s $108 million debt.

City Manager Randy Eads said the vote stemmed from a repayment plan approved by city council members in November, where members were presented with a number of scenarios to repay the debt and they decided on Scenario 4.

“Scenario four allows the city to refinance $76 million worth of debt and over the course of the next four to six years our debts service payment will increase, but it will increase incrementally which will allow us to deal with some of the revenue issues in order to make up for that increase debt service payment,” Eads said.

Of the $76 million refinanced, $50 million was borrowed to build the Fall commercial center, a retail center funded by the city with lots still vacant.

The decision to refinance a portion of the city’s debt was a choice Council Member Doug Fleenor said he wasn’t in favor of.

“The longer we stretch this debt out we are jeopardizing the future of the young people,” Fleenor said. “We have kicked the can down the road again with option four, because we don’t want to pay the pain.”

Copyright WJHL 2018. All rights reserved.