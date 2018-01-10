BLOUNTVILLE — The ink was flowing today at Sullivan Central high school where Joseph Kinser with family and friends looking on signed a national letter of intent with Milligan college.
Kinser who’s competed in the 100 and 200 meter dash and the long jump joins the Buffs track and field program.
Cougars Kinser signs with Milligan track and field program
