Cougars Kinser signs with Milligan track and field program

By Published:

BLOUNTVILLE —  The ink was flowing today at Sullivan Central high school where Joseph Kinser with family and friends looking on signed a national letter of intent with Milligan college.
Kinser who’s competed in the 100 and 200 meter dash and the long jump joins the Buffs track and field program.

