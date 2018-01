JOHNSON CITY — Region 1 high school bowling championship in Johnson City today — Cherokee boys defeated Dobyns-Bennett boys 14-13, led by Logan Mallory with a 706 series and 279 game.

The Cherokee girls defeated DB 25-2, Rylie Houseright led Cherokee with games of 201 and 202.

Cherokee boys and girls will be home for sectional matches, while DB teams will travel, with a chance to go to the TSSAA state tournament on the line.