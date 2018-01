KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – This week, the Tennessee Department of Transportation says it will perform bridge inspections on Interstate 26 at mile-marker 6. That’s the Rock Springs exit.

TDOT says drivers should expect lane closure between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. as crews perform bridge inspections. The inspections will affect both directions of traffic.

TDOT also cautions drivers to be on the lookout for workers and potential delays.