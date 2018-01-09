Virginia school officials to vote on renaming schools honoring Confederate leaders

ETERSBURG, Va. (AP) – Virginia school officials plan to vote next month on whether they will rename three Petersburg elementary schools now named after Confederate leaders.

School officials are considering changing the names of A.P. Hill, J.E.B. Stuart and Robert E. Lee elementary schools. The vote by the School Board is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Other schools in Richmond and surrounding districts also have schools named to honor Civil War-era leaders. In Hanover, a group is calling on the School Board to change the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School, while a counter-petition has circulated in support of the Lee-Davis name.

The debate gained attention after the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. Various southern cities, including Richmond, are grappling with whether to leave Confederate monuments standing.

