Update: TBI identifies fugitive shot by deputies in Hawkins Co.

Church Hill, TN (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Eugene Loftis, 25, of Church Hill, Tenn. was killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

It happened after 5 p.m. Monday evening in Church Hill.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told News Channel 11 deputies went to a home to serve a warrant on a fugitive wanted for arrest from Dickenson County, Virginia.

Sheriff Lawson said after an incident at a mobile home park in the 100 block of Okolona Road, the man was shot by an officer and later died.

The TBI has been called to the scene.

“At the request of Third District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon in Hawkins County,” said Leslie Earhart, TBI spokesperson. “Deputies responded to the residence and spotted the individual in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the residence. They approached the vehicle and asked the individual to show them his hands. At that point, the subject reached for a gun. One of the deputies fired shots striking the individual. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

No one was hurt including the deputies and a person in the driver’s seat of the car, Earhart said. She said the TBI’s violent crime response was at the scene.

Earhart said it’s the policy of the TBI not to release the names of the officers.

