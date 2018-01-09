Survey results are in for proposed Johnson City Schools two middle school plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A plan that would make changes for some Johnson City students could move forward.

School leaders are looking to turn Indian Trail Intermediate School and Liberty Bell Middle School into two separate middle schools, serving Grades 5-8.

District leaders recently visited multiple schools, holding information sessions for parents and families on the proposed two middle school plan.

They say this would require students to make one less change of location as they go through the system, and offer more academic and extra curricular activities.

Tuesday night, we spoke to school system leaders about the results of a recent online survey. 167 people responded.

“It’s a 4 to 1 support of 2 middle schools so we’re seeing there is significant interest in Johnson City having 2 middle schools in the future,” Director of Instruction and Communication, Dr. Debra Bentley said.

Bentley also tells us with two middle schools, grade cohorts would be around 300, that’s about half of what they have now. They’re also looking at how bus transportation would be impacted, and any additional costs associated with the change.

“This relationship building that would be for 4 years rather than 2 is very significant. But we also see with 2 middle schools, we would have 2 athletic teams, 2 student councils, junior beta clubs,” Dr. Bentley said.

We’re told both schools were actually designed to be middle schools.

The board will review and potentially vote on this plan this spring.

The switch could happen by the 2021 school year.

Copyright 2018 WJHL. All rights reserved.