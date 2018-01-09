Sullivan County BOE votes to make old Weaver Elementary property surplus

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The process of selling or disposing of a now closed Sullivan County elementary school moved forward Tuesday night.

The Sullivan County Board of Education voted to declare Weaver Elementary School to be surplus property, School Board Chairman Michael Hughes told News Channel 11.

This means they can now look at selling the property.

Hughes told us a few parties have expressed interest in purchasing the site. No word yet on what could go there.

Weaver closed its doors last year after structural engineers deemed it unsafe.

