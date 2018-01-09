Nonprofit looks to open emergency family shelter in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Right now, if a family in Johnson City becomes homeless and needs immediate shelter, there is no place for them to go.

“A big portion of our homeless in Johnson City are families,” Bonnie White, homeless coordinator for Johnson City Schools said.

Families like Shelly Bickerstaff’s, she is a single mom of five kids and is currently applying for housing.

“An emergency shelter would be a godsend because you’re not gonna have to face that weight you’re not gonna have to wonder and worry about where you’re going to stay or when you’re going to get to eat again,” Bickerstaff said.

White said she will see about 700 kids who are homeless at some point this school year. She said she sees families staying everywhere from basements and cars to tents.

White said this is a vulnerable population that is often surrounded by misconception.

“I will tell you in my 15 years I have never had a mom or a dad to say this is what I want for my kids,” White said. “That has never been anybody’s dream that I know of.”

White said dozens of families throughout the school year reach out needing emergency housing. She said the families often have to return to bad situations, waiting about a month for stable housing.

“These families are so worth our effort’s because these kids can grow up and be doctors and lawyers I mean they can do anything they want to do they just need some immediate help in a crisis situation and if we can get that for these families it will make all the difference in the world for them,” White said.

White said Johnson City needs an emergency family shelter. Bickerstaff said that kind of place could’ve been a game-changer for her.

“To have emergency housing it would take some of that weight off where you could begin a process of moving on,” Bickerstaff said. “It enables you to think clear what your next steps are going to be.”

The goal is to have a shelter that would house and feed five families at a time, a place where families could get in the same day they apply.

“We could keep that family together, we could get them safe, and then we will know where they’re at the next day so we can start working on things to get their lives back together and to get them back to stable housing and back to a stable life,” White said.

The only shelter that will take families in Johnson City is Family Promise, but it has an application process and waiting list. Alison Smith with Family Promise said since September, they’ve seen an average of 15 families per month, homeless, seeking assistance.

Smith said creating an emergency shelter is a top priority for 2018.

“A shelter to house four to five families is in our budget for this year so we are anxiously aggressively searching,” Smith said.

She said once Family Promise finds a location, they will seek approval from the city.

White said anyone in the community who wants to help with the effort to start an emergency family shelter can contact her at the Johnson City Schools central office: 423-434-5200 or Family Promise: 423-202-7805.

