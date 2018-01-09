Shona House of Faith Baked Cakes is in the kitchen to make a delicious No Bake Cookie Dough Pie!

Back in the kitchen Shona starts on the delicious filling!

Finishing up in the kitchen Chris and Shona finish up the pie!

No Bake Cookie Dough Pie

INGREDIENTS FOR THE CRUST

Cooking spray, for pan

1 c. (2 sticks) butter, softened

1 c. sugar

1 1/4 c. all-­‐purpose flour

1/4 c. milk

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 c. mini chocolate chips

FOR THE FILLING

1 1/2 c. whole milk

1 packet instant chocolate pudding

1 (8-­‐oz.) container Cool Whip

1/4 c. chocolate chips, melted

DIRECTIONS

Make crust:

Grease a shallow pie dish with cooking spray.

In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter and sugar until smooth.

Add flour, vanilla and salt and beat until combined.

Stir in mini chocolate chips.

Press about two-­‐thirds of the mixture into greased pie dish.

Refrigerate while you make the filling and topping.

Make filling:

In a large bowl whisk together milk and pudding mix until smooth and

thickened, about 5 minutes.

Fold in Cool Whip and melted chocolate until evenly combined.

Pour filling into crust.

Make topping:

Roll extra cookie dough into small balls.

Place in a pile on top of filling.

Freeze pie until the filling is solid, about 4 hours.

Slice and serve cold.