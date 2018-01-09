No Bake Cookie Dough Pie

By Published:

Shona House of Faith Baked Cakes is in the kitchen to make a delicious No Bake Cookie Dough Pie!

Back in the kitchen Shona starts on the delicious filling!

Finishing up in the kitchen Chris and Shona finish up the pie!

 

No  Bake  Cookie  Dough  Pie

INGREDIENTS  FOR  THE  CRUST

  • Cooking  spray,  for  pan
  • 1  c.  (2  sticks)  butter,  softened
  • 1  c.  sugar
  • 1  1/4  c.  all-­‐purpose  flour
  • 1/4  c.  milk
  • 2  tsp.  pure  vanilla  extract
  • 1/2  tsp.  kosher  salt
  • 1  c.  mini  chocolate  chips

FOR  THE  FILLING

  • 1  1/2  c.  whole  milk
  • 1  packet  instant  chocolate  pudding
  • 1  (8-­‐oz.)  container  Cool  Whip
  • 1/4  c.  chocolate  chips,  melted

DIRECTIONS

Make  crust:

  • Grease  a  shallow  pie  dish  with  cooking  spray.
  • In  a  large  bowl  using  a  hand  mixer,  beat  butter  and  sugar  until  smooth.
  • Add  flour,  vanilla  and  salt  and  beat  until  combined.
  • Stir  in  mini  chocolate  chips.
  • Press  about  two-­‐thirds  of  the  mixture  into  greased  pie  dish.
  • Refrigerate  while  you  make  the  filling  and  topping.

Make  filling:

  • In  a  large  bowl  whisk  together  milk  and  pudding  mix  until  smooth  and

thickened,  about  5  minutes.

  • Fold  in  Cool  Whip  and  melted  chocolate  until  evenly  combined.
  • Pour  filling  into  crust.

Make  topping:

  • Roll  extra  cookie  dough  into  small  balls.
  • Place  in  a  pile  on  top  of  filling.
  • Freeze  pie  until  the  filling  is  solid,  about  4  hours.
  • Slice  and  serve  cold.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s