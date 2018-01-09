Man facing vehicle assault charge in Hawkins Co. dies of natural causes

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man who was facing criminal charges has died.

Church Hill police say 76-year-old Roby Patton Calhoun died of natural causes earlier this week.

He was charged with aggravated assault with his vehicle following an incident that happened last August in Church Hill.

Calhoun was the subject of a News Channel 11 investigative report where we found he had traffic offenses dating back decades, including an involuntary manslaughter conviction stemming from a crash in 1975.

He had been scheduled to appear in court next month.

