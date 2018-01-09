Kingsport police: Man steals woman’s purse from office; Spends $3,000

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Police in Kingsport need your help finding a man who stole a purse (Michael Kors) from an office in the 200 block of Board Street on December 6, 2017.

The purse contained several credit cards. Shortly thereafter, one of the cards was used to buy several things:

$930.73 at Target

$4.93 at Walmart Redbox

$11.00 at Walmart Murphy’s

$1,046.79 at Walmart

$612.07 at Walmart

$113.32 at Walmart Murphy’s

$22.66 at Walmart Murphy’s

Unspecified amount at Amazon.com

The man was seen on surveillance using the card at a Redbox kiosk inside Walmart on West Stone Drive.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.