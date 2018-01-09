Judge grants gag order in Boones Creek triple murder case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – This morning a judge decided to place a gag order on a Boones Creek triple murder case.

Derrick Benjamin Sells, 33, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated child abuse/neglect for the shooting deaths of Robert and Kyanna Vaughn and their unborn child.

A gag order limits publicity and information in this case.

Sells is currently in jail on a $1 million bond.

