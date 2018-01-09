Johnson City still working to identify new police chief

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Roughly a month before Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois’ last day on the job, the city is still in the process of whittling down its list of candidates to succeed him.

According to a city spokesperson, of the 69 applications received, 20 to 25 actually meet the requirements, with two of those candidates coming from within the department.

“Ideally, we’d like to have an offer made by early February, but no firm timeline has been established as of now,” JT McSpadden said.

Chief Sirois announced his plans to retire in October. His last day is February 16.

