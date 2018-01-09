Eminem, The Killers, Muse lead lineup for Bonnaroo Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Eminem, The Killers, Muse, Future, Bassnectar and Sturgill Simpson lead the lineup for this year’s Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

The festival announced its lineup on Tuesday for the music festival to be held June 7-10 in Manchester, about 65 miles southeast of Nashville, Tennessee. Other artists include Bon Iver, Khalid, Kaskade, Paramore, Alt-J, Dua Lipa and Sheryl Crow.

Additional artists include Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Sylvan Esso, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Mavis Staples.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at http://www.bonnaroo.com.

