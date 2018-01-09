Carter County Sheriff’s Office: Public concern grows after Facebook page posts requests for charitable donations

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s office received several calls from people making complaints about donations being requested from a Facebook page. Last week, that Facebook page “Elizabethton-Carter County Scanner Feed” made several posts requesting help for people who they said were in need. Now, those who responded to the requests say they have doubts.

The people in charge of that page say for safety reasons they are remaining anonymous but say they are helping people who are in need. News Channel 11 spoke with a business owner who opened his doors as a drop off point. He believes the people running this Facebook page and asking for those donations are doing for no other reason but to help people.

“These people didn’t have any shelter or anything like that, all they want is a blanket, can i have a blanket. give them a blanket and they thought it was the greatest gift on the planet,” Scott Bowers said.

Bowers says he doesn’t know the people in charge of the Facebook page but does trust that donations are getting to those who need them.

“I dont know all the instances of everybody that got help and unfortunately there are people out there can take advantage of the generousity of people,” Scott Bowers said.

We reached out to the Facebook page administrators and asked them about public safety concerns when dropping off donations, they wanted remain anonymous but gave us this statement that reads:

“We gathered the relevant information and went with it. we were getting hundreds of messages from people needing help to citizens wanting to help and was posting every one (of) them on the site. If there was an issue people could have taken the time to comment and most often if they did, negativity then began because the citizens felt if someone wanted to help they had that right and we agree.”

A post listed on the page last week called for helping out a young couple in need of shelter. We were able to track down that homeless couple today and get their take on this Facebook page.

News Channel 11’s Curtis McCloud asked, “There is a lot of backlash out there about this page where several other people have reached out for help and they have been misguided?”

Ricky Bowers responded, “Well, i mean that happens, with any kind of situation and that happens but the people from scannerfeed most of the time it is other community members saying hey, i’ve seen this person out and they are really homeless, you just really got to be weary.”

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford told us over the phone that posting for help on the facebook page is not a crime. He urges people to be careful when responding for any requests for help online.

The Carter County Sheriff also says that the Elizabethton-Carter County TN Scanner Feed page is not affiliated with his office.