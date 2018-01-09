Bucs Jurkin named SoCon Player of the week

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 9, 2018) – ETSU’s senior center Peter Jurkin (Juba, South Sudan) has been named the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for all contests from Jan. 2-8, becoming the first Bucs’ player to receive that honor this season. The award is selected by the league office and announced on Tuesdays throughout the season.
In addition to Jurkin’s award, the Bucs also learned Tuesday that they have moved up to No. 5 in the weekly CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Poll. The news comes as ETSU prepares to host No. 18-ranked UNC Greensboro (11-4, 2-0 in SoCon) in a crucial SoCon battle Thursday night at Freedom Hall. Tip is set for 7 p.m.
Jurkin, who averaged 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in just 20.5 minutes per game last week, helped the Bucs improve to 12-4 overall and 3-0 in SoCon play with a pair of road wins over league opponents.
A 7-foot, sixth-year senior, Jurkin opened his week with 15 points, two rebounds and a blocked shot in ETSU’s 90-72 win at Samford on Thursday. He was 5-for-6 from the floor and a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line on the night.
At Chattanooga two days later, Jurkin again scored 15 points, this time adding 11 rebounds for his first career double-double. He blocked three shots and went 4-for-8 from the floor and 6-for-7 from the free-throw line as the Bucs rolled to their largest-ever road win over the Mocs, 85-66.
For the week, Jurkin was 9-for-14 from the floor (64.3 percent) and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line (91.7 percent).