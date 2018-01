WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The 911 system in Washington County, Virginia is currently down.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the system is not working but they are unsure why at this time.

You are asked to dial 911 only for emergencies and your call will be answered.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause.

They said they are working on the problem.

