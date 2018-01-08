Weather related crash in Hawkins Co. sends four people to the hospital

By Published:

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Four people were sent to the hospital following a weather related crash on Monday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said around 11:30 a.m., a car traveling north on Highway 11W near Marble Hall Road hit an icy spot on the roadway, causing the driver to lose control.

That driver was identified as 18-year-old Donna K. Burgin. THP said Burgin’s car went through a median, hitting a road sign then went into the northbound lanes, hitting a car.

Burgin and her three passengers, ages 4, 7, and 8, were transported to the hospital. The driver of the other car was not injured.

THP said charges are pending against Burgin.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

