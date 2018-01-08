Washington County, TN Sheriff’s Office appoints new chief deputy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN – Sheriff Ed Graybeal has announced that he has promoted Leighta Laitinen to the position of Chief Deputy for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

She was promoted to Director of Administrative Services in 1998 and promoted to Chief Operations Officer in 2001. When Graybeal was appointed Sheriff in 2003, he continued her in that position to current date.

Laitinen is a graduate of East Tennessee State University and Walters State Community College Law Enforcement Academy where she received the Leadership Award for her graduating class.

In 2004, she received the 40 Under Forty award from the Tri-Cities Business Journal and was appointed to the Governor’s Task Force on Methamphetamine Abuse.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal said, “Chief Laitinen and I have worked together for the past 22 years. During that period she has been involved in every aspect of the Sheriff’s Office and has earned the respect of our officers. No matter what happens…what’s going on or how long it takes, Chief Laitinen is always there with us. I am behind her 150% and we look forward to her continued leadership in the future.

Laitinen and her husband Andy have been married for 17 years. They are the parents of one son, Niklas.