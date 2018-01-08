Unicoi County dump site back in business Monday following drug arrest

Related Coverage Drug investigation temporarily shuts down Unicoi County dump site

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Monday afternoon the caution tape was gone, and the gates were open at the Limestone Cove dump site in Unicoi County.

The site was back in business just three days after it’s operator, 56-year-old Douglas Shane Church, was arrested in a drug investigation.

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley initially posted about the arrest Saturday on the sheriff’s department Facebook page, saying that Church was arrested by both county narcotics officers and DTF agents.

Sheriff Hensley said they began getting tips about three weeks ago that there was drug activity at the site.

“When you’ve got illegal drug activity going on, anything can go bad, and when you’ve got kids, families, pulling up their cars, putting waste in the containers…we had to act on this as quickly as we could, and they did,” Sheriff Hensley said.

Church now faces charges including possession of schedule III drugs for resale, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and sold.

When we spoke to Sheriff Hensley Monday, he described the drugs they found as mostly pills, things like xanax.

“They were coming there, and they were going from there, and they were being used there,” Sheriff Hensley said.

Hensley said he couldn’t comment Monday when we asked him if more people could face charges in this case.

Church was arrested on a $21,000 bond. He is expected to make his first court appearance later this week.

