Storm Team 11 Starwatch: Monday, January 8th – Sunday, January 14th 2018

Happy Monday!

Welcome to the eighth edition of StormTeam11 Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted weekly that will list events happening in the sky this week!

Monday, January 8th 2018:

Tonight you will be able to see the last quarter moon. A last quarter moon looks like this:

Image Courtesy of: http://tycho.usno.navy.mil/vphase.html

Thursday, January 11th 2018:

This morning you can see a waning crescent moon that will be in conjunction with Mars and Jupiter. The moon, Mars and Jupiter will be within a circle of 5 degrees in diameter. If you hold out your arm a circle with a 5 degree diameter is about the size of a closed fist. All three of these objects will be seen about an hour before sunrise. Below are two images of what this event will look like when you look towards the southeast horizon .

Image Courtesy of ETSU Department of Physics & Astronomy

Image Courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

Saturday, January 13th 2018:

There is also going to be a conjunction between Mercury, Saturn and the moon. The image below explains what you will be able to see in the sky.

Image Courtesy of Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium

Sunday, January 14th 2018:

The moon will be at apogee. This means it will be farthest from Earth in its orbit and hence will appear slightly smaller looking.

