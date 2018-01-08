ROAD CONDITIONS: Several roads with ice reported in Hawkins County

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is following road conditions in the Tri-Cities region. The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports crews are on standby in our region. They are monitoring roads and treating where needed.

Officials in Hawkins County are reporting several roads with ice. Also, several crashes with minor or no injuries have been reported.

Earlier this morning Interstate-40 westbound in Knoxville closed due to a jack-knifed tractor-trailer. In addition, the eastbound lane at the same location, another jack-knifed tractor-trailer was reported as well.

And south of Chattanooga, more than 30 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate-75 due to icy road conditions.

We will continue to monitor road conditions in our region. We’ll post more details as soon as they become available.

